You were well portrayed by Ranveer Singh: NZ cricket legend Richard Hadlee to Kapil Dev after watching 83.

Ranveer Singh's cricket drama 83, directed by Kabir Khan, recently released on streaming platforms and seems to have breathed fresh life into the film. The film has been well received and the most recent proof came from former New Zealand cricket legend Richard Hadlee. Upon watching the film, Hadlee penned a heartfelt note to Kapil Dev who shared it on social media.

A part of Hadlee's note read, "I really enjoyed the movie and reliving the 1983 World Cup. It was a very inspirational movie and story that warmed my heart. It gave me a greater insight into you as a person and how you motivated your team through your words and deeds on the field."

Hadlee further added, "It was great to see you and Jimmy play an active part in the movie. You were well portrayed by Ranveer Singh. Seeing the games acted out with some real film footage and still camera shots embellished the movie and brought life to the story."

Sharing the note, Kapil thanked Hadlee for his kind words. "Thank you Richard for your kind words. So glad you enjoyed the film. This message from you has truly been special. @kabirkhankk @ranveersingh."

Take a look at Kapil Dev's post:

Kabir Khan's 83 also saw distinguished actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone playing pivotal roles. Apart from them, the filmmaker did not just impressively recreate the Indian team, but also the West Indies team and other key players as well as historic moments.

