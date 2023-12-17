'You will be immediately shown the door': 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey opens up on nepotism in industry

Vikrant Massey is currently basking in the success of his recently released film 12th Fail as it's been getting excellent reviews for his stellar performance. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial features the actor as the real-life police officer, Manoj Kumar Sharma IPS. In a recent interview, Vikrant opened up on his perception of nepotism in the industry based on his own experience.

Vikrant Massey reacts to nepotism in industry

In an interview with ANI, Vikrant Massey said that the industry is a merit-based institution. Sharing a light on how nepotism is in every sphere, the actor added, "Even a shopkeeper in Chandni Chowk would not go out to search for someone to sit in the shop; he would ask his son only. So, it is in every field. I am not a trained actor. If you are someone’s son or daughter and you get ample opportunities, if you are not good at work, you will be immediately shown the door in this industry.”

Calling the industry challenging, Vikrat shared that there is a misconception that things are easy here adding it is a democratic community. He further added that the industry is a robust and progressive community but it is not a family.

"It is a very competitive industry. There are thousands of actors who want to take my place. Do they wish well for me? Or am I irreplaceable? No. If I break my leg, someone else will come and take my place and start shooting in the next 4 days, and that is how competitive it is," added the 12th Fail actor.

In the same interview, Vikrant Massey also said that it is work that matters and not the caste. Citing examples of how technicians came from Chhattisgarh and worked as light men initially but now they are a big name as technicians, the actor added, "They got this based on their work and creativity. It is a beautiful industry where caste and religion don’t matter.”

About 12th Fail

The film 12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination. The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor among others.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant starrer 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

