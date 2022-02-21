You will be remembered: Veteran actor Dharmendra pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri

The nation was left in a state of shock on February 15 after the news of Bappi Lahiri's demise surfaced. While his fans are still mourning, many have been paying their tributes to him on social media. Remembering the legendary singer-composer, veteran actor Dharmendra penned a heartfelt post on social media. Dharmendra took to Instagram and wrote, "Bhappi, you will always be remembered with great love and respect. Pray for your soul be in peace (sic)." He also shared a throwback picture of Bappi Lahiri.

Meanwhile, Bappi Da’s family has reportedly decided to hold a prayer meeting in his remembrance. His family issued an official invite which stated, “With profound grief and sorrow we share with you that on 15th February 2022 our beloved Shri Bappi Lahiri has left for his heavenly abode. A prayer meeting will be held on Wednesday 23rd February 2022. Time- 5:00 -7:00 pm. Venue- ISKCON - Juhu, Hare Krishna Land, Sri Mukteshwar Devalaya Rd, Marg, Sainath Nagar, MHADA Colony, Juhu, Mumbai. Please join us to share our grief and pray for the departed pure soul. In Grief Lahiri Family.”

Take a look:

The singer’s son Bappa Lahiri also issued a statement soon after the news of the Disco King's demise surfaced. It read, “With great sadness we announce the loss of my father Shri Bappi Lahiri ( Bappi Da). Please keep him in your prayers. He will always be amongst us though the immortal legacy of music, cheer and happiness he has left behind. Bappa Lahiri."

Bappi Lahiri is survived by two children - a son, Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri.

