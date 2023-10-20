‘You’ll only talk about Dunki for next 10 years’: Mukesh Chhabra spills exciting beans on Shah Rukh Khan’s film

This year, Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll. It won’t be wrong to say that it surely was his year with the record-breaking success of Pathaan and Jawan. The superstar made a comeback after a five-year hiatus, and that too with such hard-core action entertainers. Even months after the release, fans have been going gaga over his electrifying performances in the film. While fans are yet to get over Jawan, the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki has already got fans all the more excited. The man behind the casting of this highly anticipated project, Mukesh Chhabra recently talked about his views on the film.

Mukesh Chhabra talks about Shah Rukh Khan's next highly-anticipated Dunki

Renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra was in a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay. During the interview, he talked about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming highly anticipated project, Dunki.In the interview, he stated that it would be his third film after PK and Sanju. He has also done several ads with him. He remarked that Hirani is such a big director and Shah Rukh Khan would be coming after Jawan.

He further added, “Voh aisi film hai ki voh kahaani aapke sabke gharon main dil main aise bas jayegi that you will only talk about that film for the next 10 years (It is such a story that would find a place in your heart and you would talk about it for the next 10 years). It’s such a beautiful story and the best combination with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani.”

Furthermore, he stated that he doesn’t think that there can be any greater combination than this, not in the film industry, at least. He said, “Dono apne game main top pe hain. Dono ek saath aa rahe hain toh kamaal ki baat hai (Both of them are on top of their games. Both are coming together, so it would really be great).

Mukesh Chhabra on working with Rajkumar Hirani, calls him 'institute'

Referring to Rajkumar Hirani as the institute, Mukesh continued, “Raju sir ke saath kaam karna ek poora film school hai. Ek institute hain voh. Aapko itna seekhne ko milta hai unse ki aapko kisi film school main jaane ki zaroorat hai. Voh apne aap main poore school hain. (Working with Raju sir is like a film school. He is an institution. You get to learn so much from him that you don’t have to go to any film school. He is a complete school in himself).”

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki is slated to release on Christmas weekend. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal amongst others.

