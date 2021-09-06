Young actors have started touching my feet: Pankaj Tripathi speaks on becoming a household name

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the few actors who have had multiple releases during the pandemic on OTT platforms. In a chat with ETimes, Pankaj spoke about becoming a household now post the several successful films and much-loved characters. Pankaj also spoke about the change in lifestyle after the success. He mentioned that he has recently bought a luxury car. He also mentioned how before he only had to think about running his household but now he has a staff to look after as well.

Speaking about becoming a household name, Pankaj said, “Young actors have started touching my feet now; I feel very awkward. I met army jawans recently, who told me that before going to high altitudes, they download my films to watch when there is no network and that I keep them company on long, arduous nights; I got very emotional. How could I have ever fathomed that a boy from Bihar would become a support system for a soldier posted on a glacier! It’s very humbling; sometimes I feel like this love that people bestow me with, is a debt, and I don’t know how to repay them for it.”

Pankaj further added, “Perhaps continuing to make them laugh or think through my roles is how I’ll be able to do that.” Pankaj also spoke about the recent lifestyle changes post the success. He said, “Nothing has changed. Only now that I have purchased a luxury car, they keep telling me it doesn’t run as much as it should, so I’ll have to drive it around more. Also, earlier I had to run only my household; now those of my staff also depend on me, and I have to think about them as well.”

Also Read| Pankaj Tripathi on getting international recognition for work: Never thought that my work would be recognized