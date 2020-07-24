Is that young Kareena Kapoor Khan getting an autograph from Sridevi in a rare pic? Here's what fans think

Late superstar Sridevi was one of the most popular stars and continues to remain as a legend today too. We stumbled upon a rare photo of Sridevi with young fans that sparked a debate on social media about one of them may be young Kareena Kapoor Khan.

If there was one female superstar who changed the game for actresses in Bollywood, it was legendary star . The gorgeous and talented superstar who featured in several films in the golden era of Bollywood managed to garner a global fan following. Sridevi did not just have fans in India but across the globe. When she passed away tragically in 2018, it left many of her fans devastated. Even now, photos of Sridevi are shared on social media as memory and we stumbled upon a rare picture that had fans confused if young Kareena Kapoor Khan was a part of it or not.

Yes, on a blog page dedicated to Sridevi and a Reddit user shared a photo of Sridevi in which they claimed that the late legend was giving an autograph to the teenager Kareena. In the old photo, we can see the gorgeous Sridevi casually dressed in a white shirt with jeans and a pair of glasses. With her hair tied in a high bun, the legendary star looked extremely beautiful. Young girls in a school uniform can be seen surrounding Sridevi to ask for an autograph. A fan on Reddit claimed that one of the teenage girls was Kareena.

The photo was shared on Reddit and the Sridevi blog page with a headline, “Sridevi with a teen fan who went on to become huge Bollywood star; Kareena Kapoor.” However, the Reddit user’s photo had several comments on it that claimed that it is not Kareena with Sridevi. Many of them wrote back that the young girl does not look like Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Here is the photo with comments claiming that it is NOT Kareena with Sridevi:

While the debate rages on about Kareena being in the rare photo with Sridevi or not, we’d like to know from you your opinion on the rare photo. Do you think that the girl posing next to Sridevi is Kareena Kapoor Khan? Tell us in the comment section.

