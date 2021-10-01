THIS youngster is giving inputs to Shah Rukh Khan for his action scenes in Pathan, can you guess?

’s Pathan has been one of the most-anticipated films ever since its announcement. Fans are eager to watch King Khan in the actioner after his three-year-long hiatus from films. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film will also star and John Abraham in lead roles. The Siddharth Anand directorial will reportedly have high-octane, Hollywood-style action in the film. Speaking of which, according to the latest report in a leading daily, Shah Rukh Khan is taking inputs from a certain youngster who is very close to him, for the action sequences in Pathan. Can you take a guess?

Well, it’s none other than Shah Rukh's eldest son, Aryan Khan. A source close to India Today revealed that has been taking a keen interest in the project. “Shah Rukh’s eldest son Aryan Khan has been taking an active interest in giving his inputs in the action scenes of the film. SRK has often spoken about Aryan and his keen sense of acumen in filmmaking,” the source said. Aryan was studying Cinematic arts at the University of Southern California and graduated from the university recently. According to reports, he was learning filmmaking and acting.

The source further revealed that Shah Rukh wants the action scenes in Pathan to appeal to the younger generation and that it matches the action scenes in Hollywood films like Bond or Matrix. In this regard, Aryan Khan reportedly tells SRK what level of action should Bollywood experiment with next.

Talking about the film, the Pathan crew is reportedly all set to leave for Spain with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for a grand song shoot. As per the latest report, the crew along with both superstars will fly to Mallorca on October 7.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Deepika and Shah Rukh are all set to shoot a grand song in the gorgeous locations of Mallorca from October 10. Post Mallorca, SRK, and Deepika will be shooting at Cadiz and the town of Vejer de la Frontera.

ALSO READ: Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s films yet to announce a date for their theatrical releases