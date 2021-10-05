'Your cheeks and cuddles complete me': Kareena Kapoor Khan shares baby Jehangir's cute throwback pic

Tuesday began with a treat for fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan as she shared an unseen throwback photo of baby Jehangir Ali Khan on her social media handle. The Laal Singh Chaddha's latest photo for Jeh was an ode to her love for his cheeks and cuddles. It was back in February 2021 that Kareena and were blessed with their second son. Since then, Kareena has been dropping cute glimpses of Jeh and it was much later in August 2021 that the world got its first glimpse of baby Jeh.

On Tuesday, Kareena shared a photo with a caption, "My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me #Throwback." In the photo, baby Jeh can be seen sleeping in his crib. The cute cheeks and outfit were captured in the frame by Kareena as she admired baby Jehangir while he slept. Saif and Kareena's cute munchkin could be seen clad in a white tee with a bib around his neck and green shorts. The cute photo surely will melt everyone's hearts.

Take a look:

As soon as Kareena shared the cute photo, fans began showering baby Jeh with love. Saba Ali Khan Pataudi was all hearts for Jeh's adorable throwback photo. Manish Malhotra also dropped hearts emoticons in the comments to shower baby Jeh with love. Recently, Kareena was seen getting a sweet goodbye from Jeh as she left home on Sunday morning with Saif. The cute photos of Jeh had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is all set to release on Valentine's Day. It also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh and is helmed by Advait Chandan. Besides this, Kareena also is producing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

Also Read|The Kapil Sharma Show: Randhir Kapoor reveals Kareena Kapoor denied a grand wedding with Saif Ali Khan