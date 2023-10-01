‘Your friends are going to be happy’: Madhuri Dixit is proud as her son Arin learns to cook khichdi

We all know who Madhuri Dixit Nene is. Apart from being an ace actor and an excellent dancer, she is also a mother of two boys Arin Nene and Ryan Nene. Since she’s super attached to her kids, the actress makes sure to spend as much time as she can with them and her entire family. Her son Arin left for college in 2021 and has been studying at the University of Southern California for almost two years now. Recently when he flew down to India, Madhuri along with Arin and her husband Dr Shriram Nene decided to get together over a delicious plate of dal khichdi.

Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin learns to cook khichdi for his roommates in the US

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene is a vascular and general surgeon who sometimes takes to his YouTube channel to cook up some easy yet yummy dishes. Recently, the father and son decided to take over the kitchen where Arin brushed up on his skills of cooking the ultimate Indian comfort food, dal khichdi, before leaving for college again. In around 11 minutes, both of them showed, in detail, how they prepared the dish which Dr Nene also described as 'Indian paella'.

Talking about the food, Dr Nene said that it’s a humble dish that has a little bit of protein and lots of carbs. “It’s great when you have an upset stomach and or if you’re just not feeling good. It’s like Indian comfort food.” After talking about the ingredients, they get to cook the khichdi. In just a couple of minutes, the dish was ready and served beautifully on a platter. But, before savoring the deliciousness they cooked, they invited their ‘celebrity taster’ Madhuri Dixit to do a taste test.

Moments later, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress arrived and took the first hot bite of the dish. Looking at her expression, she seemed pretty impressed. She even complimented her son’s cooking skills like a proud mom and said, “Your friends and roommates are going to be so happy when you make it for them.”

Seems like this has become a family ritual for them. That’s because every time Arin flies to India, the parents try to teach him at least one Indian soul food that he can cook and eat with his friends and roommates in the US.

