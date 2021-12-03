'Your time is now and forever': Athiya Shetty hypes up brother Ahan Shetty as he debuts in Tadap

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty has set foot in Bollywood as his first film, Tadap releases today. Starring Ahan in the lead role with Tara Sutaria, the romantic-actioner has fans excited to see Suniel's son on the big screen. Now, his sister Athiya Shetty has penned an encouraging note for her brother as he debuts in Tadap. Athiya recently attended the screening of Tadap with her family and beau KL Rahul. She posed with Ahan at the screening along with KL Rahul and her entire family.

Now, taking to her Instagram handle, Athiya got emotional and expressed that she will always have Ahan's back. Sharing the photo and wishing Ahan the best as Tadap releases, Athiya penned her heart out. She wrote, "for me, before anything else, I’ll always be most proud of the person you’ve grown into. Humble, kind, resilient, honest and loyal to the core. I hope and pray you are always able to find the light wherever you go… Your time is now and forever! Love you… I’ll always have your back."

Take a look:

As soon as Athiya shared the childhood photo with Ahan, celebs began reacting to it. Huma Qureshi, Robin Uthappa's wife and others dropped heart emoticons in the comments and sent luck to Ahan on his debut. At the screening, Ahan, Athiya, KL Rahul, Tania Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty all posed together for a picture-perfect photo and it took over the internet.

Celebs like Salman Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the special screening of Ahan's first film. Talking about Tadap, it is directed by Milan Luthria and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

