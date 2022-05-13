'You're an icon': Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber posts a throwback PIC to wish on her birthday

Sunny Leone turned a year wiser today. She is one of the most popular and beloved celebrities in Bollywood. The actress first gained recognition by entering as a wild card contestant in the fifth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. On the TV show, She became a household name for having a fun-loving personality. On her birthday, her husband Daniel Weber took to social media and shared her photos. He also penned a heartfelt note to wish her on her special day.

Taking to Instagram, Daniel shared a throwback picture from Sunny's childhood and a recent photo. While sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday baby !!!! There are no words to sum up who you have become !!! You are an icon in every way and just when I think it’s not possible , you achieve more and build it all bigger !!!! You are truly an amazing human being in every way !!! May god look over you everyday and every year !!! Xoxoxoxo. Love you baby !! May your dreams come true !!!! Xoxo From where to where !!!!!!" As soon as he uploaded the birthday post, fans rushed to wish Sunny, a happy birthday in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Happiest birthday may you get everything you deserve." Another user commented, "Happie birthday queen."

See Daniel's birthday post for Sunny here:

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber are proud parents to their three adorable kids Nisha, Asher and Noah. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the web series Anamika, co-starring Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan. The action-thriller was directed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Next, she will feature in the horror film, Oh My Ghost, Vishnu Manchu’s yet-to-be-titled film and Quotation Gang with Priyamani, Jackie Shroff and Sara Arjun.

