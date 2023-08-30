‘You’re just looking...': Anurag Kashyap calls Yashica Dutt an 'opportunist' amid Made In Heaven 2 controversy

After the massive success of Made In Heaven Season 1, the makers dropped the second season of the anticipated web series earlier this year. While the team was enjoying the fruits of their labor, the makers including Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Neeraj Ghaywan, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Reema Kagti were called out by Indian author Yashica Dutt.

Yashica claimed that in episode 5 (The Heart Skipped a Beat) of Made In Heaven 2 headlined by actress Radhika Apte, the makers used the story of her life. The Columbia University alum further alleged that they neither took permission for it nor gave her due credit. However, the makers refuted her accusations.

Anurag Kashyap defends Made In Heaven 2, called Yashica opportunist

Anurag Kashyap was recently in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. When the filmmaker was asked to comment on the controversy around the web series and Yashica's motives, he said, "Is this really that big of an issue? It's a very debatable issue. Anybody can debate. If it's really that big an issue then why are you attacking that other person, who before you said that I use this word?"

Calling her an opportunist, Kashyap added, "Then you're looking for validation, then you're not really concerned about the issue. Because then you can't be two-sided. You're also attacking this guy, and you're attacking the guy who before you said something in a blog. So you are just looking for validation. For me, it looks like an opportunist. Nothing more than that."

Anurag says he gets scared for people he loves

In the same chat, Anurag said that he gets scared when people he cares about get attacked. He divulged, "I get very affected by many things. I have seen the entire journey of say, for example, [Neeraj] Ghaywan, and how much time he took to speak up, find the courage, and find a voice to start speaking out. And then saw him get canceled in a day on social media. I get very affected by that."

Made In Heaven makers' take on the controversy

After Yashica slammed the makers, Zoya Akhtar went on record and said that the life of Pallavi Menke (played by Radhika Apte) is not at all based on the life of Yashica Dutt. Radhika Apte, on the other hand, said that the controversy shouldn't take away from the issue that the series is trying to highlight.

