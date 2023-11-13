'You're my blue sky': Ira Khan shares new PIC with fiancé Nupur Shikhare from Portugal vacay

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare officially got engaged in November 2022. The couple is gearing up for their wedding in early 2024. Ira and her fiancé have already kickstarted the pre-wedding festivities as they performed Kelvan a few days ago. Amidst all this, Ira shared another new glimpse with Nupur from their Portugal vacation.

Ira Khan and fiancé Nupur Shikhare pose together in new picture

A while ago, Ira Khan took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of her posing with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare. The picture is from their Portugal vacation.

In the picture, the duo can be seen donning cool outfits. Ira wore a pink tee and a white shrug while Nupure opted for a colorful tee. Sharing the picture, Aamir's daughter wrote, "You’re my blue sky." Take a look:

A few days ago, Ira Khan dropped a bunch of photos from the second set of Kelvan and Ukhana as she began her pre-wedding festivities with fiancé Nupur Shikhare.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen hugging each other while flaunting their bright smiles. One of the pictures shows Ira tying a flower band to Nupur's wrist. She also shared a video where the duo can be seen engaged in a funny conversation while having food as part of the ritual.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding

In a recent interview with News18 India, Aamir Khan earlier revealed that Ira Khan will marry Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. Aamir praised Nupur and said that he was already like a son to him. “Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (by the way, his pet name is Popeye the sailor man) — he is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy," added Aamir.

Meanwhile, Ira is Aamir Khan and his former wife Reena Dutta's daughter. According to reports, Ira and Nupur started dating in 2020 and they made their relationship Insta-official in 2021.

ALSO READ: 'I love him so so much': Ira Khan drops new PICS from pre-wedding festivities with fiancé Nupur Shikhare