'You're such an inspiration my fellow...': Sonam Kapoor lauds Ekta Kapoor on her successful journey

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her acting skills and screen presence, Sonam is also a well-known fashionista. She shares a close bond with several people in the industry including producer and Balaji co-founder Ekta Kapoor. Recently, Ekta posted a throwback video on Instagram to which the Aisha actress has reacted.

Sonam Kapoor praises Ekta Kapoor

Today, on September 26th, producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback video from 1994. The video, accompanied by a voiceover from her, shows her working on her first show under the Balaji banner. She wrote: "One rainy afternoon of July in 1994( ccamcode got year wrong) 17 year old me started my very first show with my mom under d name of our most beloved LORD #BALAJI … my frns @neelamkotharisoni did d muhurat n @shabskofficial attended for solidarity! I usually never look back but once in a while it’s imp to look back n say#ihavecomealongway"

Sonam Kapoor shared the post on her story and praised Ekta. She wrote, "You're such an inspiration my fellow Gemini...always misunderstood but always moving forward with strength and determination...love you! you're an incredible success story and something to aspire too."

Ekta and Sonam have worked together on the 2018 buddy comedy film Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's work fronts

Sonam was recently seen in the thriller film Blind which was an official remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Upon release, the film met with mostly mixed reviews. In July, it was reported that she will be managed by the boutique agency YRF Talent, which is the talent arm of Yash Raj Films. The agency will work closely with her to build and improve her brand image.

Ekta, on the other hand, recently released the comedy-drama Dream Girl 2. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, turned out to be a major commercial success. Her next production venture, Thank You For Coming, had its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

