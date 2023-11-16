'You're truly gods child': Anushka Sharma praises hubby Virat Kohli as he achieves his 50th ODI century

The World Cup clash between India and New Zealand today sparked widespread enthusiasm. Celebration is in the air as India triumphed over New Zealand. Adding to the joy, Virat Kohli reached a milestone with his 50th ODI century, setting a record for the most ODI centuries. Anushka Sharma, his proud wife, expressed her admiration for his achievement and posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, describing him as God's child.

Anushka Sharma pens a heartfelt note for Virat Kohli on his 50th ODI century

Celebrating Virat Kohli's 50th ODI century in today's World Cup match between India and New Zealand, Anushka Sharma expressed her admiration on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "God is the best scriptwriter. Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child.

