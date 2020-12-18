YouTuber CarryMinati to make Bollywood debut, bags Ajay Devgn's Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan

YouTube creator CarryMinati has signed Ajay Devgn's Mayday which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh for his debut Bollywood project.

Popular and much loved YouTuber CarryMinati is now coming to the big screen! Yes, you heard that right. The content creator who is widely known for his viral videos is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with an equally big ticket film. According to a Hindustan Times report, CarryMinati (real name Ajey Nagar) has signed 's Mayday which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Revealing how it all happened, CarryMinati told HT, "My brother/business head Deepak Char got a call from Kumar Mangat Pathak (Co-Producer at Devgn’s production company) and I have been meaning to align forces with them since a while now." However, he won't have to step out of his comfort zone for the role he's been asked to play.

CarryMinati said, "What made it really interesting for me was when I heard I am supposed to play my own character (CarryMinati) & the way it’s going to be shown on screen. I am excited to see how this will unfold."

Speaking about working with the legendary Big B and Ajay Devgn, he added, "I agreed to be a part of this film because I had to essay my own character (CarryMinati) and that comes very easily to me. I eat, breathe, sleep and live my character every single day. But I’m hoping I get to learn a thing or two about acting from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. They are personalities I look up to and fondly admire."

However, the youngster adds that content creation is his passion and the medium of acting will only help him take that to a varied audience.

Credits :Hindustan Times

