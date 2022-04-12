YouTuber Nikunj Lotia REACTS to viral video on Alia-Ranbir's wedding, hilariously adds ‘Very sad for myself’

Social media is buzzing with updates about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot this week and fans can’t wait to get the first glimpse of the to-be-married couple together. Recently YouTuber Nikunj Lotia, popularly known by his channel name BeYouNick, shared a hilarious video on Alia-Ranbir’s wedding. The ‘Highway’ actress even commented on the post.

In the video, Nikunj Lotia could be seen desperately running behind a car that had the banner ‘Alia weds Ranbir' written on it. He also added a picture of his with Alia and he replaced it with Ranbir’s photo. To make it even funnier he added a sad song to the video. Alia wrote, “ded (laughing emoji)”. Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Nikunj Lotia reacted to the video and said, “I felt like I was doing this [making a video] for the first time. I got the same feeling which I got the first time a video made by me went viral.”

He informed that Alia Bhatt commented on his videos earlier too but once he read the articles, he realised that this is the first time that she reacted to something related to her wedding.

Meanwhile, it looks like Alia and Ranbir’s wedding prep has begun in full swing. Ranbir’s ancestral house, the Krishna Raj Bungalow, and RK Studios were decorated with lights. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the wedding festivities will take place between April 13 to April 17.

