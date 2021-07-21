YouTuber Puneet Kaur alleges Raj Kundra DM'd her regarding his app; Says 'This man was luring people'

’s husband, Raj Kundra, has been in the news since last night after he was arrested in an alleged pornography case. In a shocking turn of events, a YouTuber Puneet Kaur has come up and alleged that Raj Kundra DM’d her regarding hotshots. Taking to her Instagram, Puneet wrote, “Brooo do you OGS remember our verified DM video where he reached out to me for hotshots!?!? Im deaaad.”

In another Instagram story, she wrote, “I can’t even WTF this mans was really luring people -we literally thought it was spam when he sent that DM to me!? Jesus Christ man rot in jail.” The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police allegedly arrested Kundra in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night. The businessman was named as the 'key conspirator' in this case by the police.

A statement was released by the CP of Mumbai Police regarding the same and it read, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please.”

