YRF quashes rumours of a biopic on Yash Chopra and calls it 'baseless': There are absolutely no plans

A recent report stated that the Yash Raj Films may be planning on making a biopic on legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. Amid this, the production house has come out and denied it.

Recently, one of the most popular production houses in the country Yash Raj Films completed 50 years. On the occasion of Yash Chopra's birth anniversary, a new logo of the production house was unveiled. Amid this, a report stated that a film on the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra may be the works by the Production house. However, now, YRF spokesperson has come out and denied the reports. A report stated that a film may be made on the life of the late legend by YRF.

Amid this, YRF spokesperson has quashed it as a 'baseless rumour.' In a statement, YRF's official spokesperson says, "This is a baseless rumour. There are absolutely no plans to make a biopic on Yash Chopra ji." There has been a lot of speculation about Aditya Chopra planning to make a biopic on his late father, the legendary Yash Chopra. However, denying the same, the production house spokesperson claimed that news of this is completely untrue.

Recently, on Yash Chopra's birth anniversary and the founding day of YRF, Aditya Chopra remembered his late father and penned a long note about the journey of the production house. In his note, Aditya remembered how his father started the production house on his own and relied on his own talent and hard work to make it a success. A part of the note read, " All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films." The production house has several films lined up including and starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Due to the pandemic, the release of the same was postponed.

Also Read|Aditya Chopra pays tribute to late father Yash Chopra as YRF clocks 50 historic years, recalls memorable days

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×