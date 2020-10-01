  1. Home
  2. entertainment

YRF quashes rumours of a biopic on Yash Chopra and calls it 'baseless': There are absolutely no plans

A recent report stated that the Yash Raj Films may be planning on making a biopic on legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. Amid this, the production house has come out and denied it.
24620 reads Mumbai
YRF denies Yash Chopra biopicYRF quashes rumours of a biopic on Yash Chopra and calls it 'baseless': There are absolutely no plans
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Recently, one of the most popular production houses in the country Yash Raj Films completed 50 years. On the occasion of Yash Chopra's birth anniversary, a new logo of the production house was unveiled. Amid this, a report stated that a film on the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra may be the works by the Production house. However, now, YRF spokesperson has come out and denied the reports. A report stated that a film may be made on the life of the late legend by YRF. 

Amid this, YRF spokesperson has quashed it as a 'baseless rumour.' In a statement, YRF's official spokesperson says, "This is a baseless rumour. There are absolutely no plans to make a biopic on Yash Chopra ji." There has been a lot of speculation about Aditya Chopra planning to make a biopic on his late father, the legendary Yash Chopra. However, denying the same, the production house spokesperson claimed that news of this is completely untrue. 

Recently, on Yash Chopra's birth anniversary and the founding day of YRF, Aditya Chopra remembered his late father and penned a long note about the journey of the production house. In his note, Aditya remembered how his father started the production house on his own and relied on his own talent and hard work to make it a success. A part of the note read, " All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films." The production house has several films lined up including Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Due to the pandemic, the release of the same was postponed. 

Also Read|Aditya Chopra pays tribute to late father Yash Chopra as YRF clocks 50 historic years, recalls memorable days

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Krystle D'Souza, and many others spotted out and about in the city today
Sabko mauka milega….Neha Kakkar gets off her car, keeping the shutterbugs busy as she steps out
Disha Patani SHIMMERS richly in an embellished silver saree. Tiger complements her in a subtle blue separates
Doting father! Abhishek Bachchan CUTELY dances on Aaradhya’s 7th birthday for her friends
Disha Patani has a day out and is seen donning a sports jersey. Watch to find more celebs from the tinsel town
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement