YRF to create a massive set for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s sequence in Tiger 3; Details inside

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. Fans love it when the two come together. We have seen them together off-screen many times but their recent on-screen bromance in Pathaan was nothing short of fireworks for fans. We have already told you that after Salman’s cameo in Pathaan SRK too will be making one in Tiger 3 and King Khan is yet to shoot for that schedule. Tiger 3 is part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. We now hear that the makers are constructing a huge set for the Salman-SRK scene in Tiger 3 and that it will take 45 days to build this.

Huge set for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan sequence in Tiger 3

According to a trade source, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on screen again in Tiger 3. The trade source also revealed that director Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra have planned this to be the biggest surprise element of the film. “YRF has quietly commissioned to build a massive set that will take about 45 days to build to shoot this scene in which Salman and SRK are set to do mind-boggling action!” informs a trade source. “When Salman appeared in Pathaan to help SRK, all hell broke loose in theatres and people went into a frenzy seeing their biggest cinema idols beat people to a pulp! Now, it’s encore time in Tiger 3 and expect Salman and SRK to pull off crazy, adrenaline-pumping, high-intensity action sequences that will blow people’s minds.” Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain! It is set to release this Diwali.

Salman Khan’s work front

Before Tiger 3, Salman Khan will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Eid release is directed by Farhad Samji and it also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and others in key roles.

