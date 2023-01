YRF’s The Romantics trailer to be out tomorrow in 190 countries; Details inside

Yash Raj Films has managed to entertain all of us with some of the most amazing movies over the years. Recently, the production house celebrated 50 years and now is all set to come up with a four-part docu-series in collaboration with Netflix. The docu-series is titled 'The Romantics’! The global streaming giant will release the trailer of the docu-series in 190 countries tomorrow. It will also subtitle the trailer in 32+ world languages, given the reach of Bollywood across the world and the impact that YRF has had in shaping the equity of the Hindi film industry worldwide for 50+ years. The Romantics to release on February 14

The streaming giant will globally release The Romantics on Feb 14, 2023, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc. The Romantics has been directed by Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise. The Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker’s docu-series, The Romantics, will open up the year for Netflix’s unscripted slate in India in 2023. The star-packed docu-series will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi film industry, including the mega-stars who have closely worked with YRF through its existence, and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of YRF’s impact in making Bollywood and it’s leading stars a household name globally.

Netflix’s VP-Content on The Romantics Sharing details on the collaboration, Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India shares, “Fondly remembered as The King of Romance, Yash Chopra’s films brought in a new wave of emotion, individualism and cultural change to Hindi cinema and helped turn one of the biggest film industries in the world into what it is today. In celebration of the iconic songs, stories and nostalgia, we’re partnering with the creative powerhouses, YRF and Smriti Mundra to bring The Romantics to our global audiences. The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra’s journey to building a world-class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood film history.” YRF’ Films YRF is currently at an all-time high as their latest release Pathaan, the fourth film of YRF’s Spy Universe is running riot at the global box office and has shattered every collection record held previously in the Hindi film industry. YRF is home to some of the biggest blockbusters that Indian cinema has ever witnessed like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, War, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mohabbatein, Dhoom franchise, to name a few. It has also produced landmark content through iconic hits like Chak De! India, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Mardaani, Band Baaja Baarat, to name a few.

