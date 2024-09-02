Yudhra song Saathiya OUT: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan’s sizzling chemistry in romantic track is too hot to handle

The first track from Yudhra titled Saathiya starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan is out now. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the upcoming highly-anticipated movie has already been generating a lot of buzz on the internet. A couple of days later after its trailer release, the makers have skyrocketed the excitement amongst fans with the release of its first track.

Today, on September 9, the makers of Yudhra released the first track of the film across all social media platforms. The song titled, Saathiya is a romantic track shot on the picturesque island. The track will leave you impressed with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan’s sizzling chemistry. Additionally, the Gully Boy actor’s sculpted physique and actress’ hotness quotient serve as a visual delight to the audiences.

In addition to this, we also get to see on-screen lovers enjoying a romantic bike ride and candlelight dinner on the terrace amidst candle and city lights. A 3:11 minute song is sung by the ever-so-melodious and versatile Vishal Mishra and Pratibha Singh Baghel. The song is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Take a look

Soon after the song was released, fans couldn’t stop thronging the comments section heaping praise on the romantic number. A fan wrote, "Vishal Mishra passion and feeling a great song and a great melody well done" Another fan commented, "Finally... I have waited for malavika for this type of songs." Several fans dropped multiple heart emojis in the comments section.

The trailer of Yudhra features Siddhant in the titular role having ‘serious anger issues’ whereas Malavika plays Nikhat, his love interest, who requests that he control his anger for their relationship. Yudhra is given the responsibility of busting an illegal racket. He faces off against the villain, Shafiq, played by Raghav Juyal.

The high-octane action sequences in the trailer have piqued the audience’s interest already.

Yudhra stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles along with Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla. Ravi Udyawar’s directorial is written by Shridhar Raghavan. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. As Pinkvilla exclusively informed you, the film is poised to hit the theaters on September 20, 2024.

