Yudhra song Sohni Lagdi OUT: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan promise to make you groove to this peppy club song

The countdown to the release of the action film Yudhra has begun. The movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. After the release of the trailer and the first song, another track has been released from the music album. Sohni Lagdi is a peppy club number that features Siddhant and Malavika flaunting their dance moves. The catchy track promises to make you groove to its beats.

Today, September 9, 2024, the makers of the upcoming movie Yudhra unveiled the second song across social media platforms. Titled Sohni Lagdi, it has been composed by Prem & Hardeep, sung by Jaz Dhami & Sonna Rele, and written by Raj Ranjodh.

The music video highlights the chemistry between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan. The song is set in a club with the actors wearing stylish outfits. The on-screen couple lights up the screen with stunning dance moves, which have been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar.

Fans were impressed by the song and showcased their appreciation in the comments section. One person said, “Chartbuster of 2024,” while another called it “Nice song.” A user praised, “Bosco-caeser choreography bang. sid is terrific dancer too wow,” and another stated, “OMG malvika mohanan is looking so beautiful and hot.”

Earlier, the 2-minute, 41-second trailer of Yudhra gave a glimpse into the plot of the film as well as the different characters. Siddhant Chaturvedi plays Yudhra, a guy with anger issues. Malavika Mohanan stars as Nikhat, his love interest. Raghav Juyal portrays the antagonist, Shafiq.

Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla also star in important roles. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the film is scheduled to hit the big screen on September 20, 2024.

A source close to the development stated, “Excel and the team of Yudhra have thought of this date keeping in mind the clear run at the box office. Yudhra is a high-on action film, shot in India and abroad, and the makers are planning to introduce Siddhant Chaturvedi as an ‘Angry Young Man’ in the film.”

