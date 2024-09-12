Yudhra’s Siddhant Chaturvedi shares real reason behind leaving Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra; Find out

Earlier several reports had suggested that Siddhant Chaturvedi had rejected Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra but the Yudhra actor has a different story to tell. Recently while speaking to Humans of Bombay, Siddhant clarified that it was his father’s decision to not sign the Karan Johar-backed film which was then in a very initial stage of ideation. The elderly felt that his son would be overshadowed by stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Siddhant made it clear that he didn’t ‘leave’ Brahmastra while adding, “It was at a very initial stage at that time, I was a nobody, a struggler, so who am I to say no to Ayan Mukerji, Dharma, and Brahmastra?” Chaturvedi detailed how other actors were already on board this project when it was still in writing and he was excited too about this.

“I could have done it as well, but my father wouldn’t have let me. ‘You are better than this,’ he says, even till today he pushes me,” Siddhant said, recalling that he was over the moon knowing the fact that he had a three-film contract in hand with Dharma. By then, the actor had done only a handful of ads and was a ‘nobody’ according to him.

“I told my father the film has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan and he asked me, ‘Toh tujhe kaun dekhega (so, who will notice you)?',” Siddhant said adding that his dad got him thinking about it as the script was yet to arrive. The actor recalled his dad’s statement, “Nahi beta, I don’t think you should do it. Do you have the script, have you auditioned for it? If you don’t even know what you are going to do in that film, don’t sell your destiny.”

Siddhant recalled that a similar situation happened when Gully Boy was offered to him with already two established actors onboard - Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. But this time his two crucial scenes in the script - entry and loss - convinced his dad.

Siddhant’s next Yudhra also stars Malavika Mohanan and will arrive in theatres on September 20.

