Yummy afternoon nap: Shahid Kapoor shares a fresh selfie as he emphasises his love for sleep

Shahid Kapoor hasn't been seen on the big screen in a long time. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor was set to release his much-anticipated film Jersey, starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, in December of last year. However, the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic disrupted the plans, and the film was pushed back from its original release date. And, while the film's release date has now been set for April 14, 2022, Shahid Kapoor has his own unique way of interacting with his fans by sharing his updates on his Instagram. Just today, he shared a super adorable selfie right after his precious afternoon nap.

In the picture that Shahid Kapoor shared on his Instagram story, he looked super handsome and fresh. He was in his vest with his blanket on. He cutely winked at the cam with his hair adorably ruffled up: signs of having the most amazing nap! Along with the picture, he wrote, “When you get some yummy afternoon nap time… 10 mins to be exact.” Cuteness alert!

Talking about his latest movie, Jersey is a Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial which is the remake of the National Award-winning movie Jersey which featured Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead. To note, Jersey will mark Shahid’s first collaboration with Mrunal and the songs of the movie are already a hit among the fans. The movie will be witnessing a box office clash with Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF Chapter 2.

