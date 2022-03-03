Yuvan Shankar Raja and Dhvani Bhanushali's new song Candy OUT

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja has collaborated with playback singer Dhvani Bhanushali for their new single 'Candy', which hit the airwaves on Thursday. The track is fresh and contemporary yet presents a very rooted soundscape.

Nadaswaram acts as the key instrument for the song, the music video of which has been directed by Amith Krishnan. 'Candy', a bi-lingual composition by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has been penned by Kunaal Vermaa for Hindi and Arivu for Tamil, the track showcases the story of a free-spirited girl with choreography by Suren.

Talking about the newly released song, Dhvani Bhanushali said, "'Candy' is special for several reasons. I felt so lucky when Yuvan Sir reached out and said I fit the song just right and I got a chance to sing for his song."

The song is available to stream on Dhvani's father Vinod Bhanushali's music label 'Hitz Music'. Commenting further, the playback singer said, "I have been a fan of his music for years and singing for his composition is a dream. We've all put our heart and soul into the song and this is the first song on Hitz Music making it extra special. I just hope you guys give it all the love you have. Plus, it's Pink."

Sharing the idea behind using 'nadaswaram' in the track, Yuvan Shankar Raja added, "The 'nadaswaram' is a very classical instrument and used in classic tunes, but we've used it in this composition in a very different manner. The song is about a free-spirited girl and it blends in beautifully with that vision. Dhvani very easily could voice this Indian and western blend and that's what made her perfect for the song."

Thrilled about his first song on Hitz Music, Vinod Bhanushali said, "Both Dhvani and Yuvan embody the inspirations and dreams of the youth and their free spirit. 'Candy' highlights this and more. The song is unique and stands out from the clutter and at Hitz Music, we hope to bring many more such songs."

