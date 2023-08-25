Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome 'little princess' Aura; couple drops FIRST PIC with son Orion and newborn

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife and actress embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed a baby girl. The couple took to their Instagram on August 25 to share the good news with an adorable post. Since the news was shared, many have congratulated the couple and wished them the best. With the announcement, Yuvraj and Hazel also shared the first picture if their newborn.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome second baby

On August 25, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech made a collaborative post on Instagram to announce the birth of their second baby, a girl. The couple who already have a baby boy, made an adorable post while announcing the news with their fans and followers.

The couple wrote, "Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family" and added a red heart emoji.

In the picture posted by the couple, Yuvraj can be seen holding his baby girl in his arms, while Hazel Keech can be seen holding their son Orion Keech Singh.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Yuvraj and Hazel announced the birth of their second baby, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Congratulations! Stay blessed!" A second commented, "God bless your family." A third added, "This is a pleasant surprise." "Many many congratulations," expressed a fourth fan. A fifth commented, "Heartiest congratulations and lots of love." Others were seen dropping red hearts along with congratulatory messages.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got engaged on 12 November 2015 and got married after a year on 30 November 2016. The couple had a Sikh wedding in Chandigarh followed by a lavish reception in Delhi. Their first baby, son Orion born in 2022 and now they welcomed a baby girl in 2023.

