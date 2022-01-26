As Yuvraj Singh becomes Papa, throwback to when he preferred being a dad than taking up commentary

Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech became parents to a baby boy on January 25. The star cricketer announced the news on his Instagram. The note read, “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today god blessed us with a boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Yuvraj and Hazel.” Several celebs and fans extended congratulatory wishes to the couple.

Now, let us rewind to the time when Yuvraj actually preferred to become a father instead of taking up cricket commentary. Yes, he confessed so in an Instagram live back in 2020. In the live video with Kevin Peterson, Yuvraj reckoned that it would take some time for him to get into the mindset of talking about people and he didn't want to rush into it. He said that he just wants some time off and would rather become a father in the meantime. Yuvraj Singh further said that he is keener on coaching than commentating.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech tied the knot in 2016. A couple of months back, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Yuvraj took to Instagram on a special day to post an adorable selfie with his beautiful wife and wrote a heartfelt caption, “5 years and strong !! I love you and I miss you we will be together soon happy anniversary baby @hazelkeechofficial”.

ALSO READ: Congratulations, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech blessed with a baby boy