Yuvraj Singh drops a comment on rumoured ex girlfriend Kim Sharma's sultry PIC on the beach

Kim Sharma's rumoured ex Yuvraj Singh left a comment on her photo on Instagram which caught the attention of the stunner's fans and followers.

The gorgeous diva Kim Sharma shared a dreamy picture of herself on a beach donning a multi-coloured bikini. The fans and followers of the stunner were delighted to see her latest photo. The actress took to her Instagram to share her picture on the beach. The actress wrote in her caption, "What’s better than a day at the beach? #notmuch #flashback." The throwback picture is surely winning the hearts of the actress. The stunner rumoured ex Yuvraj Singh left a comment in Hindi on Kim Sharma's photo, which caught the attention of her fans and followers. The Indian cricketer wrote, "Gaon basaa nahi basta lekar pahunch gayi hain madan."

The fans and followers of the Indian cricketer also took notice of the comment he left on his rumoured ex girlfriend, Kim Sharma. It was reported earlier on how the actress left a sweet message on Hazel Keech's Instagram post for husband Yuvraj Singh. The latest pictures of the actress Kim Sharma are proving to be a sheer delight for her fans and followers.

Check out the post

Not just the bikini picture from the beach. The actress has been sharing stunning pictures from her vacation on her Instagram account. The actress reportedly took a trip to Goa and also shared photos from her trip on her social media handles. The photos sent her fans and followers in a tizzy, as the actress looked nothing less than a dream in the photos.

