  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Yuvraj Singh drops a comment on rumoured ex girlfriend Kim Sharma's sultry PIC on the beach

Kim Sharma's rumoured ex Yuvraj Singh left a comment on her photo on Instagram which caught the attention of the stunner's fans and followers.
11325 reads Mumbai
Yuvraj Singh drops a comment on rumoured ex girlfriend Kim Sharma's sultry PICYuvraj Singh drops a comment on rumoured ex girlfriend Kim Sharma's sultry PIC on the beach
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The gorgeous diva Kim Sharma shared a dreamy picture of herself on a beach donning a multi-coloured bikini. The fans and followers of the stunner were delighted to see her latest photo. The actress took to her Instagram to share her picture on the beach. The actress wrote in her caption, "What’s better than a day at the beach? #notmuch #flashback." The throwback picture is surely winning the hearts of the actress. The stunner rumoured ex Yuvraj Singh left a comment in Hindi on Kim Sharma's photo, which caught the attention of her fans and followers. The Indian cricketer wrote, "Gaon basaa nahi basta lekar pahunch gayi hain madan."

The fans and followers of the Indian cricketer also took notice of the comment he left on his rumoured ex girlfriend, Kim Sharma. It was reported earlier on how the actress left a sweet message on Hazel Keech's Instagram post for husband Yuvraj Singh. The latest pictures of the actress Kim Sharma are proving to be a sheer delight for her fans and followers.

Check out the post

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What’s better than a day at the beach? #notmuch #flashback

A post shared by Kim Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial) on

Not just the bikini picture from the beach. The actress has been sharing stunning pictures from her vacation on her Instagram account. The actress reportedly took a trip to Goa and also shared photos from her trip on her social media handles. The photos sent her fans and followers in a tizzy, as the actress looked nothing less than a dream in the photos.

(ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh's ex Kim Sharma drops a lovely comment on wife Hazel Keech's post; check it out)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kim Sharma's Instagram

You may like these
Yuvraj Singh wishes Sanjay Dutt speedy recovery after lung cancer diagnosis: You will always be a fighter
Yuvraj Singh taunts Ravi Shastri for ignoring him & Dhoni while congratulating team India for 2011 World Cup
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh wants THIS Gen Y star to play his role if a biopic is ever made on him
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Yuvraj Singh make Hazel Keech’s birthday special; Here's how
Farhan Akhtar is all praises for cricketer Yuvraj Singh, congratulates him on a glorious career; View PICS
PHOTOS: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, ex girlfriend Kim & others at Yuvraj Singh's retirement party
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement