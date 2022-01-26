Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech welcome baby boy: Ayushmann Khurrana, Priety Zinta & others congratulate the couple

Actor Hazel Keech and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to their social media handles and shared good news with fans. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday. The exciting news grabbed Yuvraj and Hazel’s fans’ attention who flooded the post with best wishes. One of the fans said, “Congratulations God bless you and your new born”, while another one wrote, “So much love to you.” Apart from their fans, many celebrities including Richa Chadha, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Bipasha Basu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, Rannvijay Singha, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, and others penned congratulatory messages for the new parents. Surprised by the news, Richa on Hazel’s post wrote, “OMG congratulations,” while Priety Zinta said, “Congrats Yuvi and Hazel. Sooo Happy for u guys.”



Sharing the identical post, Yuvraj and Hazel wrote, “To all our fans, family, and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world (red heart emoji). Love. Hazel and Yuvraj”.



Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016. Recently, in Novemeber, they completed five years of marital bliss. The stunning actress had shared a monochrome picture from their wedding album to mark the day.

She had captioned the picture as, "When we first met I knew, in that moment, something big had happened…. but I didn't know what. I didnt know then that my life would be changed forever. Happy 5 years to the biggest change I never saw coming and a happy ever after I wasn't looking for…. Thank you for completing my life! The words “I love you” don't cut it, but it'll do."

