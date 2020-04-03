Yuvraj Singh taunts Ravi Shastri for ignoring him & Dhoni while congratulating team India for 2011 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh has taken a dig at Ravi Shastri for not mentioning his and MS Dhoni's names in a congratulatory tweet for team India's historic win at the 2011 World Cup. Read on for further details.

It’s been nine years since team India came out victorious at the 2011 World Cup. They beat team Sri Lanka by six wickets with ten deliveries to spare thereby creating history. Ardent fans, cricketers and other well-wishers have now taken to social media for congratulating the Indian cricket team again for their historic win. Indian coach Ravi Shastri who was a commentator at the match on that particular date has also congratulated the players through the medium of a tweet.

The 57-year old former cricketer cherishes his memory of winning the 1983 World Cup and congratulates the team including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the tweet. Shastri has also shared a video of the last few moments of the match including the one in which the team holds the trophy. However, unfortunately, he has forgot to mention two of the most important people here who made huge contributions towards team India’s historic win in 2011.

Check out his tweet below:

Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011 - sachin_rt imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1CjZMJPHZh — Ravi Shastri (RaviShastriOfc) April 2, 2020

These two persons happen to be none other than Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni themselves. This did not go well with Yuvraj who has responded to Ravi Shastri’s tweet by reminding him about the same with a sarcastic message that reads, “Thanks senior! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it.” For the unversed, Ravi Shastri is currently the head coach of the Indian cricket team. He got promoted to this post six years after team India’s historic win.

Check out Yuvraj Singh’s response to Ravi Shastri’s tweet below:

Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it — yuvraj singh (YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More