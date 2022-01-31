Yuvraj Singh wishes Preity Zinta to ‘keep rocking those dimples’ as he sends love on her birthday; PIC

Preity Zinta is one of the cutest actresses in Bollywood. Even though she is away from the silver screen for a long time now that does not stop her fans from showering love on the actress. Well, it is Preity’s birthday today and the wishes have been pouring in from every corner on social media. But the one wish that has been grabbing all the attention is that of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Yuvi took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with the Veer Zaara actress and wish her with a special note.

In the picture, we can see Preity Zinta and Yuvraj Singh clad in a Kings XI Punjab jersey. Both of them looked happy as they smiled at the camera. Sharing this picture, Yuvi wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Pzed @realpz! Keep rocking those dimples sending you loads of love and good wishes.” The moment he shared this picture, fans showered the comments section with love. Many wished the actress a happy birthday and liked the picture.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech have embraced parenthood recently. The couple welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Yuvraj took to his official Instagram handle and shared a note, announcing the arrival of their baby boy. They thanked God for the blessings and requested everyone to give them privacy.

On the other hand, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough too welcomed their twins via surrogacy in November last year. They named their little munchkins- Jai and Gia.

ALSO READ: Congratulations, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech blessed with a baby boy