Yuvraj Singh wishes Sanjay Dutt speedy recovery after lung cancer diagnosis: You will always be a fighter

Yuvraj Singh, who has battled cancer successfully, wished Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery and offered words of encouragement.
If the first half of Bollywood 2020 was not enough to rile up fans and movie buffs with the passing away of extraordinary talent, the second half of the year is turning out to be equally heartbreaking. Late on Tuesday night, fans were in for another shock, as reports of Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer surfaced. The actor also tweeted saying he will be taking a break from work to tend to his medical issues.

In no time, fans flooded social media with posts and thoughtful messages for the actor. One of them was cricketer Yuvraj Singh who wished the actor a speedy recovery. Yuvraj, who has battled cancer successfully, tweeted, "You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery."

Back in 2011, Yuvra himself was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left lung and sought treatment in the US. The cricketer battled cancer and made his international comeback in late 2012. 

Announcing about his break from work, Sanjay Dutt's message on social media read, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well- wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” 

The 61-year-old actor will be seen next in Sadak 2. His character poster form KGF 2 created a whole lot of noise on social media.

