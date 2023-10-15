Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech opens up about her postpartum journey; reveals why she decided to donate hair

Yuvraj Singh, the renowned Indian cricketer, and his lovely wife, former actress Hazel Keech are proud parents of two beautiful kids. The much-in-love couple welcomed their first child, son Orion in January 2022. Later in August, this year, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh became parents again, as the actress gave birth to their second child, daughter Aura. Recently, the Bodyguard actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures and videos along with a long post, in which she summed up her postpartum journey.

Hazel Keech reveals how she learned about postpartum hair fall

The former actress, who is currently enjoying her new role as a young mother, took to her official Instagram handle and opened up about the postpartum issues she faced especially the extreme hair fall. Hazel Keech also dropped a series of pictures and videos, and a long post revealing that she opted to donate her hair, and what prompted her to do so.

"I always noticed new mums cut their hair short and I never understood why. I later learned about postpartum hair fall, which must suck when you’re adjusting to a new reality of tiny humans who, like a motion sensor, cry or poop the moment you step into the bathroom," reads the Bodyguard actress's post. "I had decided when cut my hair short again id like to donate my hair to be made into wigs for people going through cancer treatments. My husband shared what it feels like to watch all his hair, eyelashes and eyebrows fall out while he was getting chemotherapy and how it really affects your self-esteem," added Hazel Keech.

Have a look at Hazel Keech's Instagram post, below:

