Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma drop cryptic posts about God amid reports of alimony and divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been making headlines for the past few months due to rumors of their troubled marital life. Recent reports suggested that they have officially divorced, and the cricketer is also set to pay a huge alimony amount. Amid this, the duo dropped cryptic social media posts about God.

On February 20, 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal took to his Instagram Stories and shared a post about God’s protection. It read, “God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you God for always being there, even when I don't know it. Amen.” Yuzi used two folded hands emojis with the post.

Dhanashree Verma also reshared a post on her Instagram Stories about how God changes worries to blessings. It stated, “From stressed to blessed. Isn't it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials to blessings? If you're stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good.”

A recent report in ABP News mentioned that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have officially parted ways. It was revealed that they completed the legal formalities at the Bandra Family Court, where the final divorce hearing happened on February 20.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree were reportedly asked by the judge to attend a counseling session, and it lasted for around 45 minutes. As per the portal, the couple told the judge that they were seeking a divorce with mutual consent. They apparently also said that they had been living separately for the past 18 months. The couple cited ‘compatibility issues’ as the main reason for their divorce.

According to an ETimes report, Yuzvendra Chahal will have to pay Rs 60 crore in alimony to Dhanashree Verma.

It should be noted that Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have neither confirmed nor denied the news.