Yuzvendra Chahal announces his roka with Dhanashree Verma; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya shower love on couple

As Yuzvendra Chahal shares pictures from his roka ceremony with Dhanashree Verma, his friends send best wishes to the couple
Renowned Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has never failed to impress the fans with his moves on the ground, has all the reason to grin ear to ear. After all, the young cricketer has announced his roka with Dhananshree Verma. Yes! Yuzvendra Chahal isn’t single anymore and he had ditched his singlehood breaking millions of hearts. He took to social media to announce this new phase of life and even shared pics from his roka ceremony wherein he was seen posing with his fiancée. Looks like Chahal has been making the most of the COVID 19 lockdown

Chahal opted for a cream share kurta for the ceremony which he had paired with white trousers and brown coloured loafers. On the other hand, his lady love looked resplendent in a mauve coloured lehenga with white embroidery on it. In another picture, the newly rokafied couple was seen posing with their respective families. He captioned the images as “We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony” followed by a heart emoticon.

We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony

Soon after Yuzvendra announced the big news on social media, he was inundated with best wishes from all corners of the world. In fact, his colleagues Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya also showered love on the couple. Virat wrote, “Congratulations to you both God bless.” On the other hand, Hardik commented, “Congrats bro. Happy for both of you.” Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav also showered love on Yuzvendra and Dhanashree.

