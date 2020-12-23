Newlyweds Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree pose happily with Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Reddy & others; Inside PHOTOS

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in a ceremony in Gurugram recently. Meanwhile, check out the inside pictures of their wedding.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has got all the reasons to be on cloud nine as the handsome star has walked down the aisle with the love of his life Dhanashree Verma. The couple tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony in Gurugram and it was attended by the cricketer's close pals including Shikhar Dhawan and 's husband Rohit Reddy among others. The pictures from the wedding are doing rounds on social media and needless to say, the traditional event was a glitzy affair.

Rohit, who graced the wedding with his presence, took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with the newlyweds while congratulating them. He also writes, "Congratulations to this gorgeous couple!Here’s to infinity and beyond...” In the picture, he can be seen striking a perfect pose with the couple. Entrepreneur Piyush Sachdeva also shared a stunning picture of Yuzvendra and Dhanashree and wrote, “Congratulations on your wedding day and best wishes for a happy life together! yuzi_chahal23 @dhanashree9.” One of the pictures that is doing rounds on the internet shows the couple happily posing with Shikhar Dhawan. Dhanashree looks ravishing in a maroon lehenga while Yuzvendra opts for an ivory-coloured sherwani with a maroon turban in the wedding photos. Both can be seen complementing each other in the photos that have taken social media by storm.

Take a look at the pictures below:

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dhanashree had earlier opened up about her relationship with Yuzvendra. She spilled the beans on their first meeting and revealed that she happily agreed when the cricketer proposed to her. The leading daily quoted her saying, “It started off as a student-teacher relationship in April. He had seen my dance videos on YouTube and knew about my work. During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connect.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with fiancée Dhanashree Verma in a traditional ceremony; See Pics

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×