Yuzvendra Chahal posts cryptic message on self-worth amid divorce with Dhanashree Verma: ‘Your value doesn’t decrease..’

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the news for quite some time now. Recently, he shared a cryptic post on his social media account, which made his fans and followers speculate that it reflected his feelings amid his divorce from choreographer and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma.

On Sunday, February 23, Yuzvendra Chahal posted a quote by late business tycoon Ratan Tata on his Instagram story. The quote read, “Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your worth.” It seems to convey a message about keeping one's self-worth intact, no matter how others perceive it. The post has gained attention, with many speculating that the spinner may be dealing with emotional challenges due to his divorce.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram post:

Since rumors about their relationship began circulating, Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have not been away from the spotlight. The couple, who married in 2020, are dealing with difficult times. It was recently reported that the two have that Dhanashree and Chahal's final hearing took place on Thursday at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai.

The judge advised them to attend a counseling session. Afterward, they both informed the judge that they were seeking a divorce by mutual consent, citing compatibility issues as the main reason. It was also reported that they had been living separately for 18 months.

Amid the news of their divorce, social media was fueled with rumors that Dhanashree Verma had reportedly demanded ₹60 crore in alimony from Chahal during their divorce. However, her family quickly cleared the rumor, stating no such amount has been asked in alimony of their divorce. According to reports, Dhanashree’s lawyer Aditi Mohan shared an official statement on Friday afternoon denying speculations about Dhanashree's divorce being finalized with Yuzvendra Chahal.

She said, "I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice," She emphasized the importance of media fact-checking, pointing out that a lot of misleading information is circulating online. Despite the rumors, Chahal and Dhanashree seem to be handling their separation and continue to focus on their careers.

On the same day when Chahal last shared a post on his social media, Dhanashree was spotted at the Mumbai Airport in good spirits, smiling as she traveled to Jaipur for work commitments. When asked how she was doing, she replied, “Kaam pe jaa rahi hu.