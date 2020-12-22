Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with fiancée Dhanashree Verma in a traditional ceremony; See Pics

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma had announced their engagement in August this year.

It is the wedding season going on in the country and several celebrity couples were seen walking down the aisle lately. While the month of December was kick started by Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding, the new entry in the list of newly married couple happens to be Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The renowned cricketer has married his fiancée choreographer Dhanashree Verma today. The wedding took place in Gurugram and was a gala affair like every traditional wedding ceremony.

Sharing pictures clicked by The Wedding Story on his Instagram handle, Yuzvendra gave a glimpse of his D-Day. In the picture, Dhanashree looked resplendent as a bride as she wore a traditional red lehenga with golden embroidery by Tarun Tahiliani. She had completed her look with golden and maroon jewelery and maroon chooda. On the other hand, Yuzvendra looked dapper in his cream coloured sherwani with orange coloured safa. He captioned the image as, “We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!”

Take a look at Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s wedding pics:

To recall, Yuzvendra had announced his roka with Dhanashree in August this year. Chahal had opted for a cream share kurta for the ceremony which he had paired with white trousers and brown coloured loafers. On the other hand, his lady love looked resplendent in a mauve coloured lehenga with white embroidery on it. He had captioned the images as “We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony” followed by a heart emoticon.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal announces his roka with Dhanashree Verma; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya shower love on couple

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×