Yuzvendra Chahal's parents contract COVID 19; Dhanashree confirms father in law admitted with severe symptoms

Yuzvendra Chahal's parents test positive for COVID 19. His wife Dhanashree confirms her father-in-law has been hospitalised with severe symptoms.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree has shared the news that her parents-in-law have been tested positive for COVID-19. She even confirmed that her father-in-law is admitted with severe symptoms. The information was revealed by her on Instagram. The star wife and choreographer also mentioned that her mother and brother had also tested positive when she was with the cricketer in the bio-bubble of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The matches have now been suspended due to positive COVID-19 cases across multiple franchises.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram, she wrote, “April-May. It's been really tough and emotionally challenging for me. At first, my mother and brother tested positive. I was in the IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them time to time. It's really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they have recovered. And now my parents in law have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father-in-law is admitted and my mother-in-law is being treated at home. I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst. I am taking all the precautions but... Guys please stay at home and take proper care of your family.”

She shared an old picture in which she is seen happily posing with her in-laws. The cricketer represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021.

She even urged fans to help anyone who is in need and also requested all to be at home. The spike in the cases of Coronavirus is being reported from everywhere in India.

