Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree says THIS about Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli in 'Ask Me' session

In a recent question session with her fans, Dhanashree Verma revealed her thoughts about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma along with throwback memories of her and Yuzvendra Chahal with the couple.

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has left netizens in awe with her take on power couple and Virat Kohli in a recent 'Ask Me' session with her fans. Dhanashree, who is quite active on social media, recently connected with her fans via an 'Ask Me' session. In the session, fans asked her questions about MS Dhoni, Anushka, Virat and Yuzvendra. However, it was her answers related to Anushka and Virat that caught the attention of netizens.

A fan asked Dhanashree about the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat during the session. In her reply, Yuzvendra's wife was all praise for the Indian skipper. She wrote, "Great sense of humour. It's always a great time with him." With it, she shared a throwback photo featuring Virat, Yuzvendra and herself. In another question, a fan wanted to know what Dhanashree thought of Anushka. On this, the popular star responded with sweet words of praise for the Pari actress. Replying to her fan about Anushka, Dhanashree said, "Extremely sweet, warm and a genuine person."

With her thoughts about Anushka, Dhanashree also dropped a throwback boomerang video featuring her, Virat, Yuzvendra and the Pari actress. The video was from last year's Dubai IPL time when Virat's birthday was celebrated on a yacht. In the same session, Dhanashree was also asked about her shooting experience with cricketer Shreyas Iyer. To this, she said that he is a pro dancer and called the experience 'amazing.' She also went on to reveal her favourite Bollywood dancer and it was none other than .

Currently, Anushka and Virat are in the UK for the World Test Championship final match. The match begins today in South Hampton. Over the past few days, Anushka has been sharing updates from her UK trip on her social media handle.

