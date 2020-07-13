Zack Knight pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput through a soulful track; Watch VIDEO

Zack Knight of 'Galtiyan' fame has recently crooned a soulful track in memory of late Sushant Singh Rajput. Check out the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sent a shockwave across the entire film fraternity. The 34-year old actor passed away on 14th June 2020 in Mumbai. Numerous celebs have taken to social media and mourned the loss of the MS Dhoni star. On the other hand, a few people have gone one step ahead and paid their tributes to him in a different manner. For instance, his family members have decided to transform his residence in Patna into a memorial.

Singer Zack Knight who is well-known for tracks like Bom Diggy, Galtiyan, and others has now crooned a soulful track in Sushant’s memory that is sure to melt hearts. He has sung a modified version of the song ‘Khairiyat Pucho’ from the late actor’s movie Chhichhore that was originally voiced by Arijit Singh. Zack also pours out his own feelings in the songs with some hard-hitting lines like ‘2020 is a madness,’ ‘we can take nothing for granted’, and more.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor’s last appearance will be in the film Dil Bechara which also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi. The romantic drama is an adaptation of John Green’s The Fault In Our Stars and is scheduled to be released on 24th July 2020. It has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and also features , Sahil Vaid, Miling Gunaji, and others in significant roles. Its titular track featuring Sushant has already been released and has received a positive response from the audience.

Check out the video below:

