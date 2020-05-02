Zaira Wasim calls out trolls for sharing memes and jokes; Says, ‘Not everyone’s born with a thick skin’

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim calls out trolls for sharing mean jokes and memes to mock people as she says that everyone is not born with a thick skin. Read on

Just days before the release of The Sky Is Pink, Zaira Wasim retired from the world of cinema as she took to social media to pen a long note to confirm that due to her religious beliefs, she is bidding adieu to films. Ever since, although we don’t see Zaira on screen, she is quite active on social media and often voices her opinions on various issues, and while a few weeks back, this Dangal fame actress had asked her fans to stop praising her as it is dangerous for her Iman, today, Zaira posted another note wherein she called out trolls for sharing memes and jokes on others and how these, in turn, can impact the self-esteem of others.

By way of her long note, Zaira got talking about how a joke, a meme, or a random comment can severely harm an individual’s self-esteem, as she wrote, “Imagine somebody out there genuinely believes he’s a loser just because of you, because of a joke, a meme, a comment you made just to look cool or funny in-front of your followers, but not everyone’s born with a thick skin, not everyone can withstand the harsh criticism.” Furthermore, The Sky Is Pink actress talked about how some people can be adversely affected by such things as she wrote, “Some are more vulnerable that others and become easily overwhelmed and disappointed in themselves, your words could be a reason for someone’s heart to shatter, for someone to cry all night long.”

Before ending the note, Zaira Wasim requested trolls to show a certain sense of empathy towards others and think twice before making jokes or memes on others. “instead of pouncing on someone’s flawed understanding for a mere giggle, try to make them aware about their flawed understanding not by mocking them but with empathy, favour privacy and advice them...” On the work front, Zaira Wasim was last seen in The Sky is Pink starring and Farhan Akhtar, and during the promotions of the film, when Priyanka was asked about Zaira’s decision to quit Bollywood, the actress had said that it was her own personal choice and that she or anyone else are nobody to dictate her decision and shouldn’t be telling her to do or not do something.

Check out Zaira Wasim's post as she calls out trolls for sharing memes and jokes on others:

