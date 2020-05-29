Zaira Wasim DELETES Twitter, Instagram as netizens slam her for using religious verse to justify locust attack

Zaira Wasim, the Dangal actress, has left social media after netizens called her out for using religious verse from the Quran to justify locusts attack.

Amid the COVID 19 crisis going on in the world and in India, another problem hit various regions of the country in the form of locust attack. Amid this, former actress, Zaira Wasim’s recent tweets and posts justifying the locust attack did not go down well with Netizens who called her out. Zaira used a religious verse from the holy Quran to justify the locust attack in different parts of the country as it related to people’s arrogance. Owing to the locust attack, the tweet gained attention from netizens who seemed to be irked by it.

On May 27, 2020, Zaira tweeted, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin -Qur’an 7:133” (sic).” Post this, several social media users took to the comments section and slammed the former Bollywood actress for being insensitive towards the harm that will be caused by the locusts attack. However, as soon as many people reacted to the tweet, Zaira deleted it and later, she left Twitter and Instagram.

Her account now “does not exist’ on Twitter. However, people who tweeted back to Zaira’s tweets about locust attack called her out for being insensitive. A user wrote, “@ZairaWasimmm

has totally lost it! I pray to same Allah that may se gain back her senses and stop spreading hatredness against the same people who gave her the stardom.Amen!.” Another user tweeted, “If one wonders how does a millenial who was offered an opportunity in uber cosmopolitanism, end up with so much bigotry and hate, she is mentioning the source also.”

Here’s how Netizens called out Zaira for her tweet about locust attack:

If one wonders how does a millenial who was offered an opportunity in uber cosmopolitanism, end up with so much bigotry and hate, she is mentioning the source also. pic.twitter.com/k3FOZrRvub — Vikas Saraswat (@VikasSaraswat) May 27, 2020

@ZairaWasimmm has totally list it! I pray to same Allah that may se gain back her senses and stop spreading hatredness against the same people who gave her the stardom.

Amen! — Devendra Singh Chaudhary (@daizmin163) May 29, 2020

Allah(swt) is not against non muslims! He is against anybody who does wrong... The people here see it as hindu muslim... But he surely doesnt :/ — RahmatShaikh (@RahmatS32052735) May 29, 2020

She is not worth taking seriously — Apoorv Dubey (@AppY20utd) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the former actress left social media post this. Her account on Twitter does not exist. She was last seen on the big screen in The Sky Is Pink with , Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf. However, before the release of the film, Zaira announced that she would not be continuing her work in Bollywood as it interferes with her faith. She had announced it and mentioned that her “relationship with her religion was threatened” by her work and career.

