Zaira Wasim: Kashmiris continue to exist & suffer in a world where it is easy to place restrictions on liberty

The Indian government has put Kashmir on lockdown and stepped up the military presence in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370, as a preventive measure.

Zaira Wasim, who made her debut in Nitesh Tiwari's 2016 film Dangal was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink which released in 2019. The actress became the talk of the town when she took to social media to announce her exit from the industry. She cited religious reasons for her decision to quit her promising career in Bollywood. Zaira Wasim who is from Kashmir has written a long note on the situation going over there. For the uninitiated, the Indian government has put Kashmir on lockdown and stepped up the military presence in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370, as a preventive measure.

While roadblocks and phone services have been restored, 2G mobile services have been restored in the Valley, with access limited to some websites. Sharing a picture of a beautiful white flower on her Instagram account, Zaira wrote, "Kashmir continues to suffer and see- saw between hope and frustration। There’s a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow। Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty. Why do we have to live in world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced? Why is it so easy to curtail our freedom of expression? Why aren’t we ever allowed to voice our opinions, let alone our disprovals to decisions that are made contrary to our wishes? Why is it that instead of trying to see the cause of our view, our view is just condemned ruthfully? What is so easy to curb our voices so severely?"

Check out Zaira Wasim's post here:

She further added, "Why can we not live simple lives without always having to wrestle and remind the world of our existence. Why is that life of a Kashmiri is just about experiencing a lifetime of crisis, blockade and disturbance so abundantly that it has taken away the recognition of normalcy and harmony from the hearts and minds? Hundreds of questions like these-unanswered; leaving us bewildered and frustrated, but our frustrations find no outlet. The authority doesn’t make the slightest effort to put a stop to our doubts and speculations but Stubbornly tend to go their own way to confine our existence mired in a confused, conflicted and a paralysed world. But I ask the world, what has altered your acceptance of the misery and oppression we’re being subjected to? Do not believe the unfair representation of the facts and details or the rosy hue that the media has cast on the reality of the situation. Ask questions, re-examine the biased assumptions. Ask questions. For our voices have been silenced- and for how long....none of us really know!"

Talking about her work, Zaira's performance in The Sky Is Pink was loved and appreciated by one and all. The movie also starring Jonas, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf was released on 11 October 2019.

Also Read: Zaira Wasim Molestation Case: Man found guilty; faces jail term of 3 years

Credits :Indian Express

Read More