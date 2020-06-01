Zaira Wasim on locust attack tweet: The least we could do is not add more to the ongoing hatred and bigotry

Zaira Wasim has taken to Twitter to clarify her tweet about the locust attack and quoting a verse from the Quran. She went on to highlight how her tweet was taken out of context and blown out of proportion.

Zaira Wasim made it to the headlines once again as she bore her heart out on social media, this time, for her tweet about the locust attack and for quoting the hold Quran. She went on to write on Twitter, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self-explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin -Qur’an 7:133.” Soon enough, she received a lot of hate and was trolled for the same, enough to quite all the social media accounts.

However, she is back at it and this time, she has gone on to reply to a Canadian journalist, who mentioned how she is mocking her own countrymen of being the victim of Allah's wrath. In reply to the tweet, she clarified her stance and wrote how she has been taken out of context. She wrote, “While I too agree making claims like `this is wrath or a curse’ when the world is going through so much is a really insensitive one, I wish to also emphasise that making a claim on our own as big as It’s a wrath or curse of Allah upon any land* is a statement one is making on behalf of Allah, which is actually a religiously irresponsible one and a sin and also a claim I never made, let alone mock anyone."

She further added, “My tweet was completely taken out of context and blown out of proportion and none of the opinions, whether good or bad, define the reality of my intentions, for that is between me and My Rabb, and something which I’m not even going to explain, for I’m only accountable to Allah and not His creation. The world is going through a tough time and a lot of hatred and bigotry already, the least we could do is not add more to it." She also went on to clarify how she is not an actress anymore.

