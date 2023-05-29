Zaira Wasim tweets in support of woman eating in niqab: ‘Ate exactly like this, purely my choice’

Former actress Zaira Wasim, who became famous overnight after her debut in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, quit her acting career in 2019. She announced that is retiring from her acting career as it conflicts with her religious beliefs and faith. Zaira remains active on Twitter, and she often shares quotes and poems on the microblogging platform. Recently, she reacted to a picture of a woman eating food with her niqab on, and wrote how it’s purely one’s choice.

Zaira Wasim reacts to a picture of a woman eating in niqab

On Sunday, Zaira Wasim took to her Twitter to react to a Netizen’s post which featured the picture of a woman eating food with her hand, while her face was covered with a niqab. The Twitter user captioned the picture, “Is this a choice of a human being?” Zaira Wasim reacted to this post, and tweeted that she recently attended a wedding, during which she ate exactly like this. She added that it all depends on one’s choice, and that while everyone kept nagging her to take her niqab off, she chose not to. “Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t,” tweeted Zaira. She further added, “We don’t do it for you. Deal with it.” Take a look at her tweet below.

Zaira Wasim made her Bollywood debut with Dangal in 2016. She played the role of a young Geeta Phogat in the film. She was 16 at the time. Post that, she starred in Aamir Khan Productions’ Secret Superstar in 2017. She was last seen in Priyanka Chopra starrer The Sky Is Pink, before retiring from acting. In a detailed post on social media, Zaira cited religious reasons for her decision to quit Bollywood.

“This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan',” wrote Zaira, in her post.

