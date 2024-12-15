Zakir Hussain Passes Away: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and others mourn the demise of legendary Tabla player

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death.

On Sunday, December 15, 2024, the world lost renowned table maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. The 73-year-old acclaimed artist was being treated for serious heart-related ailments when he breathed his last in San Francisco. Soon after, several B-town celebs, including Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Hansal Mehta, Zoya Akhtar, and others, took to social media to mourn the passing away of the legendary musician.

Moments after the news of the sad demise of Zakir Hussain spread like wildfire, Ranveer Singh took to his social media and dropped an image of the musician and posted a heart red, folded hand and evil eye emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid her last tribute to Hussain with a lovely image that featured her along with the table player and Bebo’s father, Randhir Kapoor.

He was joined by filmmaker Karan Johar, who took to his Instagram Stories and expressed, “RIP Ustad Zakir Hussain. Salute to the musical legend… leaving being an irreplaceable void in the world of global music.”

Shahid helmer Hansal Mehta went to X (formerly Twitter) to say his final goodbye to the table maestro. He expressed, “The maestro that made so many sleepless nights at Hindustani classical concerts memorable. The man who knew how to engage with an audience through his artistry. The Ustad who made the tabla sexy. Goodbye Ustad Zakir Hussain.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was also heartbroken with the tragic news. Hence, she also took to her IG account and dropped a monochrome image of Hussain. In the caption, she stated, “Ustaad (red heart emoji) #therewillneverbeanotheryou #thankyouforthemusic #zakirhussain #maestro #nationaltreasure #RIP @zakirhq9.”

Actress Nimrat Kaur recalled the last time she watched Ustad Zakir Hussain live at Prithvi Theatre earlier this year. On his passing away, she divulged, “On Feb 28th’ 24, when I last watched Ustad Zakir Hussain live at Prithvi Theatre I recall my heart beating to the beats of the sheer flawless genius of his talent. His international super stardom and the zenith of his achievements are forever here to inspire and energise us.”

The Lunchbox actress added, “As a human being, to remain the most humble, gracious and generous through his incomparable life journey is what remains etched as a life goal in my heart. Your kind eyes and mystical being shall outlive generations…rest in glory Ustad ji. Never shall there be another.”

Playback singer Kumar Sanu also joined the celebs in mourning the passing away of the 73-year-old musician. In his post, he stated that the world of music has lost a divine maestro. Sanu added, “Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji’s tabla spoke the language of the universe, uniting hearts and cultures with its magic."

He added, "I share very sweet memories with him—his warmth, his laughter, and his humility were as legendary as his music. His rhythms were timeless, his artistry unmatched. Rest in peace, Ustad ji. Your legacy will resonate forever in our souls. #RIP #ustadzakirhussain."

Singer Sonu Nigam, along with cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman, also paid their tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain.

