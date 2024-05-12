Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan starrer

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is one of the most loved films of 2023. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, this romantic comedy was highly appreciated by the audience. Now, after almost a year of waiting, the film is all set to make its premiere on OTT.

Viewers will finally get a chance to experience the film from the comfort of their homes as ZHZB releases digitally this month of May. Read on to learn more details about the OTT release of the movie.

Date of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke announced by streaming platform

Today, JioCinema, the streaming service, announced the highly anticipated digital release of the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sharing a hilarious trailer of the movie, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, the platform announced the details in an Instagram post.

Audiences will now have the opportunity to watch the film for the first time or enjoy it again after the theatrical release. ZHZB is slated to release on JioCinema Premium on May 17, 2024.

Have a look at the post!

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement at finally getting to watch the movie on OTT. One person said, “THE MOST AWAITED OTT RELEASE IS ALL SET TO RELEASE,” while another wrote, “Watched this in theaters Now gonna watch it again.”

More about Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

In Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the story revolves around Kapil and Somya, a middle-class married couple. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film was released in theaters on June 2, 2023.

The rom-com was praised by audiences for its story as well as for Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s performances. The film emerged as a success at the box office, while the music album, which included the songs Tere Vaaste and Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, also became a huge hit.

