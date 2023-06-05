Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude on earning praise; Reveals how mom, brother reacted

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is quite active on social media, is currently enjoying the praise coming her way for her performance in her recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She teamed up with Vicky Kaushal for the first time and it seems like the audience has loved their fresh pairing. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film hit theatres on June 2. Recently, Sara expressed gratitude to the audience for praising her work in the film. The actress also said that it feels like her debut again.

Sara Ali Khan reacts as the audience shower love on her for her performance in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

While speaking to ANI, Sara said that she missed seeing herself on the big screen. She said that she feels exactly how she felt when her debut film Kedarnath was released in 2018. Sara said, "I have really missed seeing myself on the big screen, and I’m so filled with excitement and gratitude for the warmth, love and acceptance that I’m seeing post the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. It truly feels like a debut again – and I just hope I can keep growing and keep pushing the boundary to just do better and better work. Every film is an opportunity to learn and grow, and while the journey is endless, it’s important to celebrate these little victories."

Sara also spoke about her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's reactions. On Sunday, she enjoyed the film with them and shared a picture on social media. Speaking about the same, Sara shared, "I’m so thankful that my brother and mother have laughed so hard watching this film, cried in the climax and are proud of me and the film. Just onwards and upwards from here."

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak co-starring Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur and Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.

